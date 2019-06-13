World News
June 13, 2019 / 11:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Andrea Leadsom considers backing Sajid Javid in leadership race: The Times

1 Min Read

British Conservative Andrea Leadsom speaks during the launch of her campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Britain June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - The UK’s Andrea Leadsom, who was defeated in the first round of a leadership contest, is now considering supporting interior minister Sajid Javid in the leadership race to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, The Times reported.

Leadsom would back a candidate who would put Brexit at the “front and centre” of their plans for government, suggesting that Javid would be a serious contender for her support, The Times reported citing campaign sources.

The former House of Commons leader is expected to make a decision on whom to support over the weekend, The Times added.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below