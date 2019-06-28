World News
June 28, 2019 / 11:53 AM / a few seconds ago

UK's Johnson says he has not offered anyone a government job

1 Min Read

Britain's Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson speaks during a hustings event in Exeter, Britain, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

EXETER, England (Reuters) - British prime ministerial candidate Boris Johnson said on Friday he has not offered anybody a job in any future government he might lead.

Former foreign minister Johnson is front-runner in the competition with current foreign minister Jeremy Hunt to be next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

“I want to stress - nobody has been offered a job,” Johnson said at a hustings event in Exeter, southwest England, after a newspaper reported that he had offered the post of finance minister to Sajid Javid, the current interior minister.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison

