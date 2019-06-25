British PM hopeful Johnson rules out any new Brexit extension

PM hopeful Boris Johnson leaves a local radio station in central London, Britain, June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the favorite to become next prime minister, categorically ruled out on Tuesday any new extension to the date of Britain’s departure from the European Union, saying he would not rest until Brexit happened on Oct. 31.

Asked if he would categorically rule out another extension, Johnson told talkRADIO: “Yes, because it would be up to the prime minister of the day - I hope myself - to decide under the current terms of the extension that we have to apply for such an extension. And it is up to the EU to decide whether to grant it.”

“At the moment the law says that the UK is leaving the EU ... on the 31st of October.”