Britain's new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, delivers a speech outside Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson took office as Britain’s new prime minister on Wednesday.

“The Queen received in audience The Right Honorable Boris Johnson MP this afternoon and requested him to form a new administration,” Buckingham Palace said.

“Mr Johnson accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,” it added.