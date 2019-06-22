Asked about police visit, UK PM hopeful Johnson says people not interested

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, gestures during a hustings event in Birmingham, Britain, June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the favorite to be the next British Prime Minister, said on Saturday that party members were not interested in why police were called to investigate concerns for the welfare of a female in his home.

Police were called to the flat he lives in with girlfriend Carrie Symonds in the early hours of Friday morning, but said all occupants were safe and well and there was no cause for action.

“I don’t think (audience members) want to hear about that kind of thing, unless I’m wrong,” Johnson said at a hustings event with Conservative Party members when asked about the incident, to applause from the audience.

“I think what they want to hear is what my plans are for the country and for my party.”