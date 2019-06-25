PM candidate Johnson: Would be bizarre for EU to impose post-Brexit tariffs on UK

FILE PHOTO: PM hopeful Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, Britain, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - It would be bizarre for the European Union to impose tariffs on British goods flowing into the bloc after Brexit rather than agree a standstill agreement on trade, Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to be Britain’s next prime minister said.

“I think it would be very bizarre if the EU should decide on their own ... if they decided to impose tariffs on goods coming from the UK it would be ... a return to Napoleon’s continental system,” Johnson told LBC radio on Tuesday.