UK's Johnson will appoint David Frost as EU adviser: report

LONDON (Reuters) - Incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appoint David Frost as European Union sherpa and adviser on Europe, a Daily Telegraph reporter cited unidentified sources as indicating.

Frost, a career diplomat, served as the British Ambassador to Denmark from 2006 to 2008 and foreign policy adviser to Johnson when he was British foreign secretary.

He is currently chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The chamber did not answer calls seeking a request for comment.