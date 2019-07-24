UK Labour will move no-confidence vote when it has best chance of success

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will put forward a motion of no-confidence in the country’s next prime minister when it judges that the move has the best chance of success, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We’ll table a vote of no-confidence at the time that we think it has the best chance of success and that will depend on the circumstances at the time,” the spokesman said.

Sources have suggested that Labour will not launch a motion of no-confidence this week before lawmakers go on holiday on Friday.