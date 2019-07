FILE PHOTO: Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s de facto deputy prime minister David Lidington resigned from the government on Wednesday ahead of Boris Johnson being appointed prime minister.

“I wrote to @BorisJohnson yesterday to congratulate him on his election, to wish him well & to say I’ve decided that after 20 yrs on the front bench it’s the right moment to move on,” Lidington said on Twitter.