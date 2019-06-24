UK PM May's office decline to comment on PM candidate Johnson row

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2019. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May declined to comment on Monday on an altercation between the leading candidate to replace her, Boris Johnson, and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

Early on Friday, police were called to Johnson’s home after neighbors heard a loud altercation between him and his girlfriend. Police said there was no cause for police action.

“I’ve not got any comment to make on that,” the spokesman told reporters, adding that the police had made a statement.