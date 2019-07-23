Germany's Merkel congratulates Britain's Johnson

FILE PHOTO - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary at the site where a group of officers led by Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg was shot after their failed July 20, 1944 attempt on the life of Adolf Hitler, in the "Bendlerblock" building in Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Boris Johnson on his election as Conservative Party leader on Tuesday and said she looked forward to good cooperation with the new British prime minister.

“I congratulate Boris Johnson and look forward to good cooperation,” a spokeswoman quoted her on Twitter as saying. “Our countries should have close ties of friendship in future too.”

Johnson, the Brexiteer who has promised to lead Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal by the end of October, will replace Theresa May as prime minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday.