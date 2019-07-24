UK's Mordaunt quits as defense minister, will not be in PM Johnson's cabinet

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Defense Minister Penny Mordaunt arrives for the announcement of Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Britain July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt is leaving the role and will not serve in new Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s team of senior ministers, she said on Wednesday.

“I’m heading to the backbenches from where the PM will have my full support,” Mordaunt, a Brexit supporter who backed Johnson’s opponent Jeremy Hunt in the leadership race, said on Twitter. She had also been serving as Women and Equalities minister.