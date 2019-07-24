Highlights: Boris Johnson speaks after becoming UK prime minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson made his first speech after becoming British Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Britain's new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, delivers a speech outside Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Following are highlights of his comments as he spoke to the media outside 10 Downing Street.

ON LEAVING THE EU ON OCT. 31

“The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts because we are going to restore trust in our democracy, and we are going to fulfill the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts.”

ON HIS RESPONSIBILITY TO DELIVER BREXIT

“Though I am today building a great team of men and women, I will take personal responsibility for the change I want to see. Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here.”

ON THE POSSIBILITY OF A NO-DEAL BREXIT

“And don’t forget that in the event of a no-deal outcome we will have that extra lubrication of the 39 billion pounds.”

ON THERESA MAY AND HONORING THE BREXIT VOTE

“I pay tribute to the fortitude and patience of my predecessor, and her deep sense of public service but in spite of all her efforts it has become clear that there are pessimists at home and abroad who think after three years of indecision this country has become a prisoner to the old arguments of 2016, and in this home of democracy we are incapable of honoring a democratic mandate. And so I am standing before you today to tell you the British people those critics are wrong.”