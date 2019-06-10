Factbox: Beyond Brexit, what are UK leadership candidates' priorities?

LONDON (Reuters) - British Conservative lawmakers are lining up to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, taking on the task of delivering Brexit and healing a country still deeply split over its relationship with the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is running to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister, leaves his home in London, Britain, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

But, beyond Brexit, what are the candidates’ other policy priorities?

Below are some of the main policies announced so far by the leading candidates, determined by bookmakers’ odds.

BORIS JOHNSON

- Johnson has pledged to cut income tax for high earners by raising the threshold at which a 40% tax rate kicks in. He has also advocated lower business taxes.

- He has also pledged to support investment in infrastructure, policing, education, healthcare and to protect the environment. He also advocates higher defense spending.

JEREMY HUNT

- He says he wants to make Britain the most pro-business country in Europe by reducing corporation tax to 12.5%. Currently the tax is due to fall to 17% in April 2020.

ANDREA LEADSOM

- Leadsom has promised to overhaul the current higher education funding system, making funding available to students undertaking a wider range of courses.

MICHAEL GOVE

- Gove has pledged to look to replace Value Added Tax (VAT)- a tax levied on goods and services - with a “lower, simpler” sales tax. He has also promised to review competition law and break down barriers to new market entrants.

- Gove wants to introduce a points-based immigration system modeled on that used by Australia.

- He has promised to invest retraining and education and in communities which have suffered most from de-industrialization.

SAJID JAVID

- Javid has mooted the possibility of scrapping Britain’s 45% tax rate, paid by highest earners, arguing that it could increase money flowing into the public purse.

- Javid has proposed a 100 billion pound ($126.88 billion)infrastructure investment fund, focused on improving roads, railways and broadband.

- He has also vowed to focus on education in office, recruit 20,000 more police officers and freeze tax on fuel.

DOMINIC RAAB

- Raab has said Britain should cut its lowest rate of income tax by 1% per year.

- He would launch clean energy research programs.

RORY STEWART

- Stewart said he would no make unfunded spending plans or announce unaffordable tax cuts. He advocates a simpler tax code, infrastructure spending to boost regions outside London, and more resources for schools and police.

- He wants to boost share ownership among Britons, and would sell off the government’s stake in Royal Bank of Scotland.