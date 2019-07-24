World News
Climate protesters try to block UK's Johnson as he goes to palace

A protestor wearing a mask depicting Boris Johnson is seen in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain July 24, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) - Demonstrators briefly tried to block the wide ceremonial road leading to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday as Britain’s incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson was driving up it in a convoy to meet Queen Elizabeth to begin his term as leader.

A group of mostly female protesters in red linked hands across the road while others unfurled a “Climate Emergency” banner as they sought to interrupt the passage of a car being accompanied by police outriders. The car moved slowly around them before reaching the palace shortly afterwards.

