Russia's Putin congratulates new British PM Johnson: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an interview with U.S. film director and screenwriter Oliver Stone in Moscow, Russia June 19, 2019. Picture taken June 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday and wished him success in his new role, the Kremlin said in a statement,

Ties between the two countries have been strained since the poisoning of a former Russian spy on British soil.

“It would be in the interests of our countries and peoples to develop relations in various spheres,” the Kremlin cited Putin as saying in his letter to Johnson.