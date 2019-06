FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Brexit Minister Dominic Raab speaks at the launch of his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Britain June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Dominic Raab, a former British minister knocked out of the race to become prime minister, backed frontrunner Boris Johnson on Wednesday, telling the Evening Standard newspaper he was the only candidate who would deliver Brexit by Oct. 31.

“The only candidate who will now do this is Boris Johnson and so I’ll be supporting him to become our next Prime Minister,” he told the paper.