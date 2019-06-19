Eliminated UK PM candidate Raab backs Johnson

FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Brexit Minister Dominic Raab speaks at the launch of his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Britain June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Dominic Raab, a former minister knocked out of the race to become British prime minister, backed frontrunner Boris Johnson on Wednesday, telling the Evening Standard newspaper he was the only candidate who would deliver Brexit by Oct. 31.

“The only candidate who will now do this is Boris Johnson and so I’ll be supporting him to become our next Prime Minister,” he told the paper.

Raab, a strongly pro-Brexit candidate, had said parliament could be suspended if necessary if lawmakers blocked a no-deal departure from the European Union.

He won only 30 votes from fellow Conservative Party lawmakers in the second round on Tuesday, short of the 33-vote threshold, resulting in his elimination.

Five candidates proceed to Wednesday’s third round led by Johnson, who received 126 votes. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt came second in the previous round, with 46 votes.

The candidate with the fewest votes on Wednesday will be eliminated, leaving four still in the race.