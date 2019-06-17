UK PM hopeful Raab 'quietly confident' of making next round of leadership contest

FILE PHOTO - Dominic Raab, leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Prime Minister, attends a hustings event in London, Britain, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Dominic Raab, a candidate to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Monday he was “quietly confident” of going through to the next round of a Conservative Party leadership contest.

Speaking to journalists at a hustings in Westminster which frontrunner Boris Johnson declined to attend, Raab voiced optimism that he could make it through the second round of voting by Conservative lawmakers which is due to take place on Tuesday.