FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement on Wednesday afternoon before leaving her official Downing Street residence to tender her resignation to Queen Elizabeth, her spokesman said on Monday.

Britain’s new prime minister will take office on Wednesday, shortly after May officially stands down.