World News
June 26, 2019 / 6:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK aid minister Stewart backing Hunt in race to be next PM

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: PM hopeful Rory Stewart speaks to the media as he emerges from TV studios in Westminster, London, Britain, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Rory Stewart, Britain’s aid minister and a former candidate to be the next prime minister, said he would now support Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt over favorite Boris Johnson in the race to succeed Theresa May.

“I’m not a supporter of Boris and I wouldn’t serve in his cabinet, so I’m supporting Jeremy Hunt,” Stewart told BBC radio. Stewart was eliminated from the contest last week.

“I think Jeremy Hunt would make a much better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson.”

Stewart added that he would vote against the government to try and prevent a no-deal Brexit but would not vote to bring down the government and trigger a general election.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below