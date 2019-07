UK PM's partner, Carrie Symonds, seen among crowd waiting for Johnson in Downing Street

Boris Johnson's girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, was seen waiting on Downing Street ahead of his arrival following his first official meeting with Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Symonds, 31, had kept a low public profile since police were called last month to her apartment after neighbors reported a late-night argument between the pair.

Johnson, 55, is seeking a divorce from his second wife and had declined to comment on whether Symonds will live with him at his official residence at No. 10 Downing Street.