Conservative Party to pick UK PM May's successor in week starting July 22

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump before a meeting at Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - Members of Britian’s ruling Conservative Party will vote on a replacement for Prime Minister Theresa May during the week beginning July 22, the party’s headquarters said on Tuesday.

In the first stage of the contest to replace May, Conservative members of parliament whittle down 11 candidates to two frontrunners in a series of ballots. Party members nationwide will then choose between those two candidates.

The Conservative Party said in a statement that the first ballot of lawmakers would take place on June 13, with further ballots scheduled for June 18, June 19 and June 20.