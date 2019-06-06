UK PM candidate Hancock vows tax cut for small retailers funded by new Amazon tax: The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

(Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock, who is a candidate for prime minister, has vowed to “level the playing field” by scrapping the business rates for small retailers while hitting tech giants with the new Amazon tax, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Hancock announced a 1.5 billion pound-a-year pledge ($634.70 million) as a part of his leadership campaign, which would exempt many businesses from the levy, adding that he would increase the new digital services tax, the Telegraph reported.