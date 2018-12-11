World News
December 11, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

PM May could face confidence motion on Wednesday night: lawmaker

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s lawmakers could vote on a no confidence motion in her leadership as soon as Wednesday night, said a Conservative lawmaker who has long been critical of May.

“We will have a confidence motion so Conservative MPs (members of parliament) will vote whether they have confidence or not in a secret ballot at the first opportunity which I think could be tomorrow night,” Andrew Bridgen told Sky News.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.