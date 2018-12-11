PM May could face confidence motion on Wednesday night: lawmaker

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s lawmakers could vote on a no confidence motion in her leadership as soon as Wednesday night, said a Conservative lawmaker who has long been critical of May.

“We will have a confidence motion so Conservative MPs (members of parliament) will vote whether they have confidence or not in a secret ballot at the first opportunity which I think could be tomorrow night,” Andrew Bridgen told Sky News.