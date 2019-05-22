UK PM May's office disappointed by Leadsom resignation

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is disappointed by the resignation of Andrea Leadsom over her Brexit strategy, May’s office said on Wednesday, adding that the leader would nevertheless stay focused on delivering Brexit.

“Andrea Leadsom has served with distinction and great ability as a member of the government, and the prime minister is grateful for all of her work,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“We are disappointed that she has chosen to resign, and the prime minister remains focused on delivering the Brexit people voted for.”