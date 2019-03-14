Any further Brexit vote will reflect situation at the time: parliament leader

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Any further vote on a Brexit deal will reflect the circumstances at the time, parliament leader Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday when asked whether parliamentary rules could prevent another vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal taking place.

Some lawmakers have questioned whether, under the rules and conventions of parliament, the government would be allowed to bring exactly the same deal back for approval.

“Any motion that we would table for any further approval would reflect the situation at the time, if it were to be tabled,” Leadsom said.