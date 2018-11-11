World News
Eurosceptic minister shows support for British PM on Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Andrea Leadsom, leader of Britain’s lower house of parliament, said on Sunday she supported Prime Minister Theresa May and did not expect other ministers to resign over Brexit.

Leadsom, a one-time challenger to May who campaigned to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum, denied some reports in the local media that she was ready to quit.

“I am extremely optimistic (there will be a deal) ... I don’t believe that anybody wants the UK to leave without a deal,” she told BBC radio.

Asked if she was ready to leave government, Leadsom said: “I mean to support the prime minister to get a Brexit that works for the United Kingdom and the EU, keeps our country together and delivers on the referendum.”

