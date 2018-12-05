No deal Brexit is 'default' position if May loses vote: UK's Leadsom

The Conservative Party's leader in the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will leave the European Union without a deal in March if lawmakers vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal, Andrea Leadsom, leader of the lower house of parliament told BBC radio on Wednesday.

Lawmakers have attempted to have an increased say over the Brexit process if May’s deal is rejected by parliament, but Leadsom said that the default position if May loses the vote is for a no deal, a potentially disorderly scenario.

“Unless government were to do something completely different to change tack, or indeed to pass this deal, then we will be leaving the EU on 29 March next year without a deal, so it defaults to no deal,” Leadsom said.

Asked if lawmakers have the power to stop a no-deal, Leadsom replied: “I can’t see that they do. I think that the issue is that the default position is no deal.”