September 11, 2019 / 7:08 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

UK business minister says focus is to get Brexit deal at Oct. 17 EU summit

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Andrea Leadsom is seen in a car outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British business minister Andrea Leadsom said on Wednesday her government’s focus was getting a divorce deal with the European Union at a summit next month that did not require an Irish backstop policy.

“We are looking at getting a deal, getting a good deal, that works for the UK and the EU that is different to the one that was negotiated previously,” Leadsom told BBC radio.

“Our absolute focus is on getting a good deal on Oct. 17 when the EU Council meets. So we’re looking at creative ways to ensure that there won’t need to be a backstop.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

