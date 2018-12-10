UK government will decide when Brexit vote takes place: parliamentary leader

FILE PHOTO: Britain's, Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, arrives in Downing Street, in central London, Britain December 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will decide when parliament will vote on her Brexit agreement with the European Union, the governing Conservative Party’s leader in the lower house said on Monday.

Explaining the procedure for delaying the vote which had been due to take place on Tuesday, Andrea Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons, said: “It is then for government to decide when to bring that order back for debate.”