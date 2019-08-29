UK hopes to debate Brexit bill after extended break: Leadsom

Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom arrives at television and radio studios in London, Britain August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British business minister Andrea Leadsom said the government hopes to be able to debate a new Withdrawal Agreement bill when parliament returns from its extended break on Oct. 14.

Leadsom, a former leader of the House of Commons, said there would be plenty of time to discuss Britain’s departure from the European Union, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move on Wednesday to suspend parliament for over a month before the exit date on Oct. 31.

“We can get our new domestic program up and running, while making sure that there is plenty of time still to be able to debate Brexit after we come back and indeed we’re hoping to be able to debate a new Withdrawal Agreement bill,” she told reporters.