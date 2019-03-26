UK House of Commons leader Leadsom to make statement to parliament on Tuesday: office

Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Andrea Leadsom, who is in charge of the British government’s business in parliament, will make a statement to lawmakers on Tuesday, her office said on Twitter.

A business statement is used to set out what the government plans to do with parliamentary time.

On Monday, lawmakers voted to take control of parliamentary time on Wednesday to hold votes on possible alternative Brexit outcomes, so Leadsom is likely to be setting out when the government business which had been due to take place on Wednesday afternoon will happen instead.