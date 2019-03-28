UK lawmakers can secure May 22 Brexit delay by approving divorce deal on Friday: government

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom arrives at Millbank television and radio studios in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will be able to secure a delay to Brexit to May 22 by approving the government’s Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union in a vote on Friday, the leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom said.

“Tomorrow’s motion gives parliament the opportunity to secure that extension. I think we can all agree that we don’t want to be in the situation of asking for another extension,” Leadsom told parliament.

The government’s Brexit package, including the Withdrawal Agreement divorce deal and Political Declaration on the future relationship, has been twice rejected by parliament.

Leadsom said that while enough to secure a delay to Brexit, the motion to be debated on Friday notes that approving the Withdrawal Agreement alone is not enough to meet the requirements of ratifying the Brexit deal in domestic law.