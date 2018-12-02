Attorney general will make statement on legal advice to satisfy UK parliament: Conservatives

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s attorney general will make a statement to parliament on Monday on what legal advice the government has received on its Brexit deal and lawmakers should be satisfied by it, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said on Sunday.

“This is an unprecedented situation and that’s why we’ve got an unprecedented situation just tomorrow when the attorney general will be making a statement to parliament,” Brandon Lewis told Sky News.

“And I would hope again that when colleagues hear what the attorney general has to say, they will be satisfied that the government has delivered on what it said it would do.”