Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave church in Sonning, Britain April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is focused on passing the law it needs to ratify Britain’s exit from the European Union, May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman told reporters talks with the opposition Labour Party on finding a way forward on Brexit would require compromise on both sides, and that the legislation could be introduced to make progress with the Brexit process.