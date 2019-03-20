EU's Tusk received Brexit delay letter from UK PM May: official
FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference after the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk received a formal letter from British Prime Minister Theresa May requesting a delay to Brexit, an EU official told Reuters.
Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Escritt