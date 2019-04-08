World News
April 8, 2019 / 1:52 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Discussions ongoing between UK PM May and Labour on customs union, public vote: Telegraph

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour are yet to agree whether a customs union or confirmatory public vote would be part of a compromise deal to win the opposition party’s support for a Brexit deal, the Telegraph’s deputy political editor reported.

May’s de facto deputy David Lidington is due to send a letter to Labour shortly setting out May’s Brexit offer, Steven Swinford said on Twitter, adding that while agreement had been reached on workers’ rights, discussions were still ongoing on a customs union or equivalent and a confirmatory vote.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, Writing by Kylie MacLellan

