EU to issue letter over Irish backstop reassurances to UK: RTE News

(Reuters) - The European Union will issue a letter Monday morning to the British government spelling out a series of reassurances on the Irish backstop, RTE News reported.

The letter by the EU will stress that the Irish backstop is not the EU’s preferred solution to avoiding a hard border, that it does not undermine the Good Friday Agreement, nor is it part of any covert attempt by the EU to “annex” Northern Ireland, RTE said without citing sources.

RTE said the letter will, however, insist that there can be no renegotiation of the Irish backstop.