March 27, 2019

Disappointed, says UK lawmaker who led move for parliament to seize Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - The lawmaker who led a move for parliament to vote on Brexit alternatives said on Wednesday he was disappointed lawmakers had failed to find a majority on a way forward to break the impasse over Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Oliver Letwin, a Conservative, said there was another opportunity on Monday for parliament to find a majority for a way forward but also said he hoped lawmakers would pass Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal before the end of Friday.

“It is of course a very great disappointment that the House (of Commons) has not chosen to find a majority for any proposition,” Letwin said, adding it was what he had expected to happen.

“If on Monday the House is able to reach a majority view I think that would be in the interests of our constituents.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper

