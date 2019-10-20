British lawmaker Letwin says: PM Johnson will probably get Brexit deal through

Independent MP Oliver Letwin arrives at the BBC Headquarters ahead of this appearance on the Andrew Marr show in London, Britain, October 20 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmaker Oliver Letwin said on Sunday that he believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson could probably get his Brexit deal over the line.

Letwin, who derailed Johnson’s plans to pass an agreement on Saturday by putting forward an amendment which withheld approval of the deal until formal ratification legislation has passed, said he would propose no more amendments this week.

“I am absolutely behind the government now as long as they continue with this bill, continue with the deal, I will support it, I will vote for it,” Letwin told BBC television. “There will be no more Oliver Letwin amendments next week because there don’t need to be, I am supporting the bill.”

Letwin, who was kicked out of Johnson’s Conservatives over his attempts to block a no-deal exit, said with the support of lawmakers like him he hoped the government could get the deal across the line, adding: “I think we probably will.”