British PM May has serious chance to get her deal approved, lawmaker Letwin says

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has a serious chance of getting a Brexit deal approved by parliament in the next few weeks, Conservative Party lawmaker Oliver Letwin said on Thursday.

“I think she might just squeak it,” Letwin, a former cabinet minister, told Sky.

“For the first time, although I think it is less than 50 percent, I think there is a serious chance that in the course of the next few weeks that the prime minister will get her deal through,” he said.