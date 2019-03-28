No-deal Brexit on April 12 is UK's most likely option right now: lawmaker Letwin

British Conservative Party MP Oliver Letwin walks outside the Houses of Parliament, following the Brexit votes the previous evening, in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - A no-deal Brexit on April 12 is the most likely scenario right now for Britain, Conservative Party lawmaker Oliver Letwin said on Thursday.

“I think that at some point or other we either have to get a deal across the line or accept that we have to find an alternative if we want to avoid no deal on April 12, which I think at the moment is the most likely thing to happen,” Letwin, the architect of a series of votes on alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, told BBC radio.

If Britain wants to hold a referendum or an election it would need to delay Brexit by at least several months but it is unclear if parliament would vote for such a long extension, Letwin said.