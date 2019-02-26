No need any more for plan to grant UK parliament control of Brexit: co-author of plan

LONDON (Reuters) - One of the co-authors of a plan to give parliament control of the Brexit process, Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin, said the plan was no longer needed after Prime Minister Theresa May offered votes on a range of options.

May on Tuesday offered lawmakers the chance to vote in two weeks for a potentially disorderly no-deal Brexit or to delay Britain’s exit from the European Union if her attempt to ratify a divorce agreement fails.

“PM (Prime Minister) statement does what is needed to prevent no deal exit on 29 March and enables MPs to forge cross-party consensus on new way forward if PM’s deal does not succeed on 12 March. No need now for Cooper-Letwin Bill,” Letwin said on Twitter.