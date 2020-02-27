UK wants to agree commitment with EU not to weaken standards: mandate

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants its trade agreement with the European Union to include commitments not to weaken protections on labor laws and standards, according to its negotiating mandate published on Thursday.

The government has been clear it does not want to be bound by the bloc’s rules on the so-called level playing field, which would oblige Britain to follow its rules and regulations in future in exchange.

“The agreement should include reciprocal commitments not to weaken or reduce the level of protection afforded by labor laws and standards in order to encourage trade and investment,” the document said.

“The agreement should recognize the right of each party to set its labor priorities and adopt or modify its labor laws.”

Britain also said it should not be required to follow EU standards and the agreement with the EU should not constrain its tax sovereignty in any way.