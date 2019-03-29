'Real fear' in parliament that Brexit will never happen: UK trade minister

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - There is fear in parliament that Britain may never leave the European Union, trade minister Liam Fox said on Friday, as Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to get her Brexit deal approved by lawmakers.

Asked on LBC radio if he now feared Brexit would never happen, Fox said: “It is a real fear in the current parliament, I think there are those who are happy to be elected on a platform saying they would honor the results of the referendum who have no intentions of doing so, and I worry what it means for trust.”