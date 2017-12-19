FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 9:51 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

UK electoral body fines Liberal Democrats over Brexit vote expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Electoral Commission said on Tuesday it has fined the Liberal Democrats party 18,000 pounds ($24,069) for breaching campaign finance rules in the 2016 European Union referendum.

The party was fined 17,000 pounds for failing to provide acceptable invoices or receipts and 1,000 pounds because some payments were reported in aggregate rather than as individual payments, the commission said in a statement.

“The reporting requirements for parties and campaigners at referendums and elections are clear, that’s why it is disappointing that the Liberal Democrats didn’t follow them correctly,” said Bob Posner, the Electoral Commission’s director of political finance.

($1 = 0.7478 pounds)

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

