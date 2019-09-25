UK Liberal Democrats to try to remove no-deal Brexit threat more quickly

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Liberal Democrats will seek to remove the threat of a no-deal Brexit before Oct. 19 because they do not trust Prime Minister Boris Johnson to obey a law that instructs him to ask the EU for a delay if he fails to strike a deal.

“We simply cannot afford to wait until the 19th of October to see whether the prime minister will refuse to obey the law again,” party leader Jo Swinson said.

She said she would work with other parties “to find a way to remove that threat of a no-deal Brexit more quickly.”