UK to bring forward its own Irish border Brexit proposals very soon, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will bring forward new proposals to break an impasse in Brexit negotiations over the Irish border very soon, senior British minister David Lidington said on Wednesday.

“We obviously will be bringing forward more detailed proposals, alternative proposals to those of Michel Barnier, on the so-called backstop very soon,” Lidington, UK PM Theresa May’s de facto deputy, told BBC radio.

“We’re not going to countenance the splitting off of Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.”